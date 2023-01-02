Israeli strike on Damascus airport kills 4 fighters: monitor

The Israeli army carried out a missile strike on Damascus International Airport on Monday that killed four people, including two Syrian soldiers, according to a human rights monitor.

The attack—which occurred around 2:00 am (2300 GMT) -- put the airport out of service, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA.

Israel carried out the strike with “barrages of missiles, targeting Damascus International Airport and its surroundings”, a military source told SANA, which reported that two Syrian soldiers were killed.