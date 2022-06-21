Egyptian, Saudi firms sign accords worth $7.7b

"Fourteen investment agreements worth more than 29 billion riyals ($7.7 billion) were signed between a group of leading Saudi companies in various economic activities and several Egyptian companies and authorities," Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya said on Twitter.
The Saudi investment ministry said the agreements aimed to "enhance investment and economic cooperation between the two countries".
Trade between Egypt and the kingdom leapt more than 62 percent last year compared with 2020, reaching $9.1 billion, according to official Egyptian figures.
Egyptians working in Saudi Arabia are an important source of foreign currency, with transfers worth more than $11 billion in the 2020-2021 financial year, up more than 17 percent compared with the previous year.
Egypt, which is struggling with inflation, huge infrastructure spending bills and a currency devaluation, is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a new loan.
The Arab world's most populous country, Egypt has a state budget of around $160 billion and is grappling with public debt reaching around 90 per cent of gross domestic product.
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman began a two-day visit to Egypt on Monday evening, kicking off a regional tour extending to Jordan and Turkey.
The trip comes weeks ahead of a visit to Saudi Arabia by US president Joe Biden, whose administration has lately sought to repair ties with Riyadh, despite him earlier calling the kingdom a "pariah" state.
Prince Mohammed's visit to Turkey on Wednesday will be his first visit since relations were hit by the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate.
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in late April visited Saudi Arabia, where he publicly embraced the crown prince in his first trip there since the murder.