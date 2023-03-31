Israelis backing Netanyahu block highway in counter-protest

Thousands of Israelis came out in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan on Thursday, blocking a highway in Tel Aviv after months of anti-government protests convulsed the country.

“The nation demands legal reform!” chanted some of the demonstrators, carrying Israeli blue-and-white national flags.

Police said they were responding to a group who blocked the Ayalon freeway, the scene of almost weekly stoppages by protesters who see in Netanyahu’s plan a threat to judicial independence.