'Will target Hamas like human animals during and after the war': Israeli Minister Avi Dichter

While speaking with ANI, Israeli Minister Dichter claimed that Hamas and its associates were responsible for the explosion at the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza and highlighted that the incident happened the day when the US President was scheduled to land in Tel Aviv.

He added, "Well, we all know that what happened in Gaza Hospital was a Palestinian job. It's not fully sure whether it was a rocket or a bomb launched by Hamas. This hospital belongs to Christian people. It's one of the single churches in the Gaza Strip."

He said further, "It's not a coincidence that it happened just on the day that the President of the US was supposed to come here and those who saw the movies understand. I must say I know something about it. That's not an event that happened from a bomb coming from an air strike."