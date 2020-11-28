Ex-CIA chief condemns ‘criminal’ assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist

The former head of the US Central Intelligence Agency labelled the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist Friday a “criminal” act that risks inflaming conflict in the region.

John Brennan said he did not know who was to blame for the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, as Tehran pointed its finger at Israel.

“This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict,” Brennan said in a series of tweets.