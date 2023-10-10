Israel says 1,500 Hamas militants dead after battles near Gaza

Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza Tuesday and said the bodies of 1,500 Islamist militants were found in southern towns recaptured by the army in gruelling battles near the Palestinian enclave.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israel's military campaign following Saturday's surprise mass onslaught was only the start of a sustained war to destroy Hamas and "change the Middle East".

Fears of a regional conflagration have surged amid expectations of an Israeli ground incursion into the crowded Palestinian Gaza Strip from where Hamas launched its land, air and sea attack on the Jewish Sabbath.

The death toll in Israel has surged above 900 from the worst attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials have reported 687 people killed so far.

Netanyahu compared the large-scale slaughter of Israeli civilians to the atrocities committed by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, when they controlled vast swathes of Syria and Iraq.