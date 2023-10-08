Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade cross-border fire

"The Islamic resistance... attacked three positions of the Zionist enemy (Israel) in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms... with large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles," the Shiite movement said in a statement.

Witnesses living on the Lebanese side of the border said a dozen rockets were fired towards Israel in the morning.

Israeli drones were seen overflying the frontier region by an AFP photographer.

The Israeli army said it launched artillery into southern Lebanon on Sunday in response to fire from the area.

"Israeli artillery is in the process of striking the area of Lebanon from which a shot was fired," the army said in a statement, without giving further details.

After launching its surprise assault on Israel at dawn on Saturday, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas had called for "Arab and Islamic nations" to join the battle.