Israeli strike kills Hamas leader Haniyeh's 3 sons in Gaza

An Israeli strike Wednesday killed three of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza, the Palestinian leader and Israel's military said, as war rages in the Palestinian territory despite ongoing truce negotiations.

Hamas said in a statement that three of Haniyeh's sons and four of his grandchildren were killed in the air strike.

Israel confirmed the killings, saying the sons were "Hamas operatives" who were "on their way to carry out terrorist activities".

The strike came as talks in Cairo aimed at a ceasefire and a hostage release deal dragged on without signs of a breakthrough.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, suggested the strike was an attempt to shift Hamas's negotiating stance, but insisted it would not work.

US president Joe Biden meanwhile said Hamas "needs to move" on the latest truce proposal, which the militant group has said it was considering.