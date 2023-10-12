Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack 

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, taken hostage or wounded during the surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Others remain missing. Many of them were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.
Here is what we know so far:
United States: 22 dead, others abducted, missing
At least 22 US citizens have been killed, the US State Department said Wednesday.
An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted. "We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas", President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
Thailand: 21 dead, 14 hostages
Twentyone Thais have been killed, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Thursday.
Another 13 were wounded and 14 are thought to have been abducted, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most working in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.
France: 11 dead, 18 missing
Eleven French nationals have died, according to an official toll released late Wednesday.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said earlier that 18 French nationals were missing, including "several children... probably kidnapped".
Nepal: 10 dead, one missing
Ten citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.
Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.
Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing
The foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven nationals had been killed and 15 others were missing.
Russia: Four dead, six missing
At least four RussianIsraelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.
It had no information about any hostages, but said six Russian nationals were missing.
UK: Four dead
Two Britons have been confirmed dead by their families and the Israeli embassy in London on Wednesday confirmed two more.
The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a "significant number" of BritishIsraeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.
Canada: three dead, three missing
Three Canadians have been killed and three others remain missing, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
Ukraine: Three dead, six missing
The foreign ministry said Wednesday that three Ukrainians had been confirmed killed, nine injured and six missing.
Brazil: Two dead, one missing
The foreign ministry said Tuesday two Brazilian citizens had been killed, a man and a woman. Another Brazilian remains missing.
Peru: Two dead, three missing
Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, authorities said.
Philippines: Two dead, three missing
The Philippines embassy in Israel said on Wednesday a 33yearold woman and a 42yearold man had been killed in an attack on a kibbutz near Gaza. Three nationals were missing.
Australia: one dead
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.
Austria: One dead, two missing
Vienna on Wednesday announced that an IsraeliAustrian had died. Two others remain missing.
Azerbaijan: one dead
The foreign ministry said Wednesday one Azerbaijani national had been killed.
Cambodia: One dead
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.
Chile: One dead, one missing
The Jewish community in Chile has announced one Chilean killed in the fighting, which has not been confirmed by the authorities. A kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according the foreign ministry.
Ireland: One dead
A 22yearold IrishIsraeli woman died in the attacks, the Irish government confirmed on Wednesday.
Spain: one dead
The foreign ministry said Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed in the attack launched by Hamas.
Germany: Several hostages
Several dual GermanIsraeli nationals have been kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said Sunday.
The mother of 22yearold Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel she had recognised her daughter in online videos showing a woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pickup truck in Gaza filled with armed men.
Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at a music festival nearby.
Mexico: Two hostages
Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, exTwitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.
Colombia: Two hostages
Two Colombians who were at the Supernova desert festival were missing, Israel's ambassador to Colombia said on X.
The government confirmed two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.
Italy: Two missing
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said two IsraeliItalians were missing.
Paraguay: Two missing
Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay's government said, without giving details.
Sri Lanka: Two missing
Sri Lanka's ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48yearold man and a 49yearold woman, were missing.
Tanzania: Two missing
Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.