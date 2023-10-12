Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack 

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, taken hostage or wounded during the surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Others remain missing. Many of them were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

Here is what we know so far:

United States: 22 dead, others abducted, missing

At least 22 US citizens have been killed, the US State Department said Wednesday.

An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted. "We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas", President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Thailand: 21 dead, 14 hostages

Twentyone Thais have been killed, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Thursday.

Another 13 were wounded and 14 are thought to have been abducted, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most working in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.