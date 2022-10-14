Iran intensifies crackdown on Kurdish areas as protests rage

Arrests

Although the latest protests have persisted for weeks, the Iranian authorities have experience of quelling much longer bouts of unrest. In 2009, nationwide demonstrations that erupted over a disputed election lasted for about six months before finally being brought under control.

While many officials have struck an uncompromising tone, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been cited as questioning whether police should be enforcing headscarf-wearing - rare criticism of state efforts to impose the hijab.

Human rights groups have reported more than 200 killed in the crackdown on the protests, which have been particularly intense in Kurdish regions where security forces have put down unrest by the Kurdish minority in the past.

Iran’s Kurds are part of an ethnic minority spread between several regional states whose autonomy aspirations have also led to conflicts with authorities in Iraq, Syria and Turkey.

In the Kurdish town of Marivan, a young protester said people were setting fires on streets every night to try and keep riot police from entering their neighbourhoods.

“They have no mercy, they just shoot randomly. Shops are closed. At night our city turns to a war zone. With people throwing stones and security forces shooting at them,” Marivan said.

With over 10 million Kurds living in Iran, Tehran fears pressure for secession will grow among a minority with a long history of struggle for its political rights.

Rights groups say Kurds, who form about 10 per cent of the population, face discrimination along with other religious and ethnic minorities under Iran’s Shi’ite clerical establishment.