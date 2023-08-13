Palestinians accept first Saudi ambassador

Palestinians are concerned that any agreement may weaken support for their cause in the wider Arab world and undermine their hopes of an independent Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia has quietly accepted the so-called Abraham Accords that have normalised ties between Israel and Gulf states United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

When asked if he would consider concessions to the Palestinians as part of a Saudi deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an NBC interview this month: "The Palestinians should have all the power to govern themselves and none of the powers to threaten us."

Members of his hard-right coalition, however, have ruled out any concessions.