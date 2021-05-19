In occupied West Bank, Palestinians cry ‘resistance’

Ahmed says he saw “with his own eyes” two people killed in Jenin on the weekend, among the 24 Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank in recent days, some of the worst violence there for a decade.

“I follow closely what is happening in Jerusalem and Gaza... but the fundamental problem is the Israeli occupation,” said Ahmed, who insists that—among the multiple Palestinian armed factions—he does not support any one in particular.

In Jenin, the epicentre of much of the violence during the past intifadas, a community club resembles a “martyrs’ museum”, covered in portrait photos of 172 people killed in past clashes with the Israeli army.

Here, the “martyrs” are from all the major factions, including Fatah, Yasser Arafat’s historic movement, today in the hands of Abbas.

But they are also from Islamic Jihad and Hamas, two groups at the heart of the military escalation in Gaza.

Today there are fewer young Palestinians ready to die for the cause espoused by the more secular Fatah, said Diaa Abu Wahed, a Fatah fighter in his thirties, who spent five years in Israeli jails.

In Jenin, young people are more attracted now to Islamist groups, seen at the forefront of the “resistance” against the Jewish state.

“Today we are also facing an increase in Israeli settlers,” Wahed said.

There are now more than 465,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank—three times more than when the Oslo peace accords between Israel and the Palestinians were signed in the 1990s.

For Wahed, it is “Abu Mazen”—a common nickname for Abbas—who is at fault.

“Abu Mazen thought to limit their (the settlers’) presence by invoking the law, but that got us nowhere—Abu Mazen killed Fatah,” Wahed said.

“If there were elections today it would be Hamas who would win.”

At night in Jenin, armed supporters of Hamas and Islamic Jihad take to the streets.