Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

At least 52 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank, among them suspected militants and also non-combatants, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.
Israeli security forces have launched near-daily raids in the West Bank following a spate of attacks in Israel in recent months.
Over the same period, 19 people -- the majority Israeli civilians inside Israel -- have been killed, mainly in attacks by Palestinians. Three Israeli Arab attackers have also been killed.