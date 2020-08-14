Iran condemns Israel-UAE deal as 'strategic stupidity'

Iran strongly condemned Friday an agreement between Israel and the UAE to normalise ties, blasting it as an act of "strategic stupidity" that will only strengthen the Tehran-backed "axis of resistance".

The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was announced by US president Donald Trump on Thursday, is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab state.

In it, Israel pledges to suspend annexation of Palestinian lands, although prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that did not mean it was abandoning plans to annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements across the occupied West Bank.