Iran FM tests positive for Covid at key moment for nuclear talks

The 57-year-old career diplomat, who was named foreign minister in August by ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, was a close confidant of military strategist General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a US drone strike early last year.

"His general health is satisfactory and he is continuing his daily duties from quarantine," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the official IRNA news agency.