Iran hails 'constructive' talks with visiting IAEA chief

Iran's nuclear body said it held "constructive" talks on Tuesday with the visiting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency amid tensions over a US bid to reimpose UN sanctions.

"Today's talks were constructive," the head of Iran's atomic agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, said after meeting IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"It was decided that the agency continue its work professionally and independently and Iran, too, act in the framework of its commitments," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.