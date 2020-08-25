Iran hails 'constructive' talks with visiting IAEA chief

AFP
Tehran
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran on 17 June 2020
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran on 17 June 2020Reuters

Iran's nuclear body said it held "constructive" talks on Tuesday with the visiting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency amid tensions over a US bid to reimpose UN sanctions.

"Today's talks were constructive," the head of Iran's atomic agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, said after meeting IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"It was decided that the agency continue its work professionally and independently and Iran, too, act in the framework of its commitments," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

