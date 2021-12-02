Iran says nuclear deal ‘within reach’ if West shows goodwill

Iran’s top diplomat said Thursday that an agreement to revive his country’s nuclear deal with world powers was “within reach” but that this depended on the goodwill of the West.

Foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also said on Twitter that negotiations in Vienna were “proceeding with seriousness” and that the removal of sanctions was a “fundamental priority”.

The talks resumed on Monday after Iran paused them in June after the election of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi.