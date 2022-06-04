Iran supreme leader accuses 'enemy' of trying to use protests

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused the "enemy", a reference mainly to the United States, of seeking to use protests to weaken the Islamic republic.

In the past few weeks, demonstrations against the rising cost of living and corruption have occurred in several Iranian cities.

"Today the enemy counts on popular demonstrations to strike the Islamic system," Khamenei said during a televised address.

The 23 May collapse of a building under construction in the southwestern city of Abadan has sparked protests demanding that "incompetent officials" be executed after the tragedy killed at least 37 people.