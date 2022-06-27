Iran, US to resume indirect nuclear talks this week

Iran and the United States plan to resume indirect talks this week in a Gulf country, in a fresh bid to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, both sides said Monday.

They did not name a country, but Iranian state media said the negotiations would be held in Qatar.

The talks will be separate from broader EU-mediated negotiations in Vienna between Iran and major powers, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Saturday in Tehran.

The nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it and began reimposing harsh economic sanctions on America's arch enemy.