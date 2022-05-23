Iran will 'avenge' killing of Guards colonel: president

Iran will avenge the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in Tehran, president Ebrahim Raisi warned on Monday.

Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead Sunday outside his home by assailants on motorcycles, in a killing Iran blamed on "elements linked to the global arrogance", its term for the United States and its allies including Israel.

It was the most high profile killing inside Iran since the November 2020 murder of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.