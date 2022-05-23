Iran will 'avenge' killing of Guards colonel: president

Raisi said, "I insist on the serious pursuit (of the killers) by security officials, and I have no doubt that the blood of this great martyr will be avenged.
"There is no doubt that the hand of global arrogance can be seen in this crime," he added, echoing what the Guards said the previous day.
He was speaking just ahead of visiting Oman, where he will meet with Sultan Haitham.
Khodai's funeral was due to take place in Tehran at 5:00 pm local time.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- the ideological arm of Iran's military -- described Khodai as a "defender of the sanctuary", a term used for those who work on behalf of the Islamic republic in Syria or Iraq.
Iran maintains significant political influence in both countries, notably having backed President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria's grinding civil war.
State television noted that Khodai was "known" in Syria, where Iran has acknowledged deploying "military advisers".