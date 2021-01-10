Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted: Lawmaker

Iran will expel United Nations nuclear watchdog inspectors unless US sanctions are lifted by a 21 February deadline set by the hardline-dominated parliament, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

Parliament passed a law in November that obliges the government to halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased.

Iran’s Guardian Council watchdog body approved the law on 2 December and the government has said it will implement it.

“According to the law, if the Americans do not lift financial, banking and oil sanctions by 21 February, we will definitely expel the IAEA inspectors from the country and will definitely end the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol,” said parliamentarian Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani.