Iran will reverse nuclear actions when US lifts sanctions: Foreign minister

Iran will “immediately reverse” actions in respect of its nuclear programme when US sanctions are lifted, foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday, reiterating Tehran’s position on Washington’s offer to revive talks.

The Joe Biden administration said on Thursday it was ready to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that former president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 before reimposing sanctions on Iran.

When sanctions are lifted, “we will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple,” Zarif said on Twitter.