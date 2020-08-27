Iran’s COVID-19 death toll tops 21,000

IANS
Tehran
A man wears a face mask and a protective face shield as he checks a woman's temperature, to let her go inside the mall, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Tehran, Iran.
A man wears a face mask and a protective face shield as he checks a woman's temperature, to let her go inside the mall, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Tehran, Iran. Reuters

The death toll in Iran due to the dreaded novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has climbed to 21,020 on Wednesday after an overnight registration of 119 new fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said.

At her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry, confirmed a total of 365,606 Covid-19 cases after 2,243 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the new cases, 1,121 have been hospitalised, Lari said.

A total of 314,870 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,831 patients remain under intensive care in the hospitals across the country, she added.

Besides, 3,113,806 lab tests have so far been conducted in Iran, she said.

The spokeswoman added that 13 Iranian provinces are in the high-risk condition.

