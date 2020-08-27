Iran’s COVID-19 death toll tops 21,000

Of the new cases, 1,121 have been hospitalised, Lari said.

A total of 314,870 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,831 patients remain under intensive care in the hospitals across the country, she added.

Besides, 3,113,806 lab tests have so far been conducted in Iran, she said.

The spokeswoman added that 13 Iranian provinces are in the high-risk condition.