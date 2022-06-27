Iraqi PM visits Saudi Arabia, Iran to discuss regional stability

Iran and Iraq “believe that peace and tranquillity in the region depend on the role of all regional leaders,” he added in a news conference with Kadhemi.

Raisi welcomed an April ceasefire in Yemen -- where Tehran and Riyadh back opposing sides in the seven-year civil war.

But he criticised all forms of rapprochement with Israel, amid hints that an upcoming visit by US president Joe Biden to Riyadh could herald improved relations between the kingdom and the Jewish state.

“The normalisation of relations with the Zionist regime or the presence of strangers in the region will not resolve any problems in the region, but rather aggravate them,” Raisi said.

Israel established diplomatic ties with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Kadhemi said that he and Raisi had “agreed on the need to... preserve regional calm and fight food insecurity”.

Iran and Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflict zones around the region.