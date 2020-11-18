Israel air strikes in Syria kill three troops, hit Iranian targets

Israel launched air strikes on Syria Wednesday, killing three troops and hitting Iranian targets in what the Israeli army called a retaliatory attack after it found explosive devices along its northern border.

An Israeli military statement said its fighter jets hit “military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds force and the Syrian Armed Forces,” in overnight strikes.

The targets included “storage facilities, headquarters and military compounds” as well as “Syrian surface-to-air missile batteries”, according to an army statement.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the strikes killed three of its soldiers and injured another.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.