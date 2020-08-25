Israel keeps up Gaza strikes in response to fire balloons

Israeli tanks and aircraft carried out new strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza overnight in response to the launch of so-called fire balloons across the border, the army said on Tuesday.

Israel has bombed the Hamas-ruled enclave almost daily since August 6, in response to the airborne incendiary devices and, less frequently, rockets launched across the border.

“Fighter jets, tanks and aircraft struck military posts and an underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the southern Gaza Strip,” the army said.