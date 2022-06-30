Israel parliament dissolves itself, sets 1 November election

Israeli lawmakers dissolved parliament on Thursday, forcing the country’s fifth election in less than four years, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid set to take over as caretaker prime minister at midnight.

The final dissolution bill, which passed with 92 votes in favour none against, ends the year-long premiership of Naftali Bennett, who led an eight-party coalition that was backed by an Arab party, a first in Israeli history.

Following the vote, Lapid and Bennett immediately swapped seats in the parliament—the Knesset—and Lapid was embraced by members of his centrist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party.