Israel strikes Gaza after incendiary balloon launches

"The rocket launching site was located in close proximity to civilian surroundings, once again emphasising how Hamas continues to endanger Palestinian civilians."
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Incendiary balloons caused four fires on Friday in the Eshkol region near Gaza, Israeli firefighters said.
The last time such an attack took place, on 25 July, the Israeli army retaliated with air strikes on targets of the Islamist movement Hamas, which rules the Palestinian enclave.
There have been sporadic incidents, including a series of incendiary balloon launches, since a 21 May ceasefire ended 11 days of deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas.
That conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, according to Gaza authorities.
In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by projectiles fired from Gaza, the police and army said.
Friday's balloon launches come after the Israeli army carried out retaliatory shelling in Lebanon in response to a volley of rockets fired by Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.