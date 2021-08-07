Israel strikes Gaza after incendiary balloon launches

"The rocket launching site was located in close proximity to civilian surroundings, once again emphasising how Hamas continues to endanger Palestinian civilians."

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Incendiary balloons caused four fires on Friday in the Eshkol region near Gaza, Israeli firefighters said.

The last time such an attack took place, on 25 July, the Israeli army retaliated with air strikes on targets of the Islamist movement Hamas, which rules the Palestinian enclave.