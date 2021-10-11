Israel to double settlements in Golan Heights: Prime minister

Israel intends to double the number of residents and build two new settlements in the Golan Heights, a disputed strategic area, which the UN considers part of Syria, prime minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday.

"The Golan Heights is a strategic goal. Doubling the communities in it is a goal of the Government of Israel," Bennett said at the Makor Rishon newspaper's conference on Golan Heights as quoted by his office.

The cabinet will meet in six weeks to approve a national plan for the area, the prime minister said.