Israeli PM held secret talks in Saudi with Pompeo, crown prince

AFP
Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the press on 28 February at his residency in Jerusalem. Photo: AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the press on 28 February at his residency in Jerusalem. Photo: AFP

Israel’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu was in Saudi Arabia Sunday, where he held secret talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, Israeli media said.

A diplomatic correspondent at Israel’s public broadcaster Kan quoted multiple Israeli officials as saying that Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad spy agency Yossi Cohen, “flew yesterday to Saudi Arabia, and met Pompeo and MBS in the city of Neom”.

Netanyahu’s office was not immediately available to comment on the report.

