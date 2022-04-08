Israeli police kill gunman who shot dead two in Tel Aviv

Israeli police said Friday they had shot dead a Palestinian gunman who killed two Israeli men and wounded several others the night before in Tel Aviv, the latest in a surge of violence.

"We succeeded this morning... in eliminating the terrorist by exchange of fire," police commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said in a statement. The attacker had shot at revellers at a bar on Thursday evening on the busy Dizengoff Street in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, triggering chaos as people fled in panic.