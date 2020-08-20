Israeli tanks shell Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks

Israeli tanks shelled Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to continued waves of incendiary balloons across the border, the army said Thursday.

The continuing cross-border violence came despite the attempts of Egyptian security to end the flare-up, which has seen two weeks of rocket and fire balloon attacks from Gaza and almost nightly Israeli reprisals.

"Explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel," a military statement said.

"In response... tanks targeted military posts belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the Gaza Strip."