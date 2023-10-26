Gaza: Hamas health ministry says over 6500 killed, Biden has 'no confidence' in count

"What they say to me is I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I'm sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war," Biden said.

"(The) Israelis should be incredibly careful to be sure that they're focusing on going after the folks that (are) propagating this war against Israel. And it's against their interest when that doesn't happen," Biden added.

"But I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using."

Biden did not say why he was sceptical of the Palestinian figures.