Israel forms emergency govt for duration of war against Hamas

Israel has been badly shaken by the deadliest attack since its creation in 1948 and the intelligence failure that allowed more than 1,500 militants to storm through the Gaza security barrier in their coordinated land, air and sea attack on the Jewish Sabbath.

Hamas gunmen swept into small towns and kibbutzim and indiscriminately killed residents who hid in their homes or died defending their communities.

Biden in a speech Tuesday expressed his disgust at atrocities including murders of entire families, rapes of women and "stomach-turning reports of babies being killed".

The US State Department said at least 22 US citizens had been killed in the violence, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to Israel in a show of solidarity.

Israeli forces have retaken more than a dozen southern towns near Gaza after days of gruelling street battles that have left the bodies of at least 1,500 Hamas militants strewn in the streets.

"We are discovering bodies of dead Israelis in the various communities that Hamas infiltrated and where they conducted their massacres," said army spokesman Jonathan Conricus.

"The death toll is a staggering 1,200 dead Israelis ... the overwhelming majority of them" civilians, he said. The army later reported 169 fallen Israeli soldiers.

Troops have encountered and killed several holdout Hamas militants, said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, including 18 on Wednesday.

The Israeli army has called up 300,000 reservists for what Netanyahu has said will be a "long and difficult" war.

"The war is progressing well," said Weizman Nissan, 72, a resident of Sderot near Gaza and a veteran of three of Israel's wars.

"The army is doing what it needs to do. It's not killing children or women and is not slaughtering babies. It's a moral army," unlike the Hamas "terrorists", he said.