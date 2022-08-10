Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Israeli forces killed four people Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, including two teens and a man Israel said was a senior militant commander.

The latest violence comes two days after a truce halted deadly conflict between the Israeli military and Islamic Jihad militants in the coastal Palestinian enclave of Gaza, and as Israeli forces continue months of at times deadly raids in the West Bank.

"The terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi was killed in the city of Nablus," the Israeli army said in a statement, adding that "another terrorist who was staying in the house" also died.

A 16-year-old was also killed in Nablus, and the Palestinian health ministry later said a 17-year-old had been shot dead in the flashpoint southern city of Hebron.