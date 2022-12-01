Iranian killed celebrating World Cup loss to US: rights groups

An Iranian man was shot dead by the security forces after celebrating when the United States eliminated his country’s national team from the World Cup, rights groups said Wednesday.

Iran was knocked out of the World Cup by its arch enemy the United States in Qatar on Tuesday night, drawing a mixed response from pro- and anti-regime supporters.

Many had refused to support the national team in response to a bloody government crackdown on more than two months of protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Mehran Samak, 27, was shot dead after honking his car horn in Bandar Anzali, a city on the Caspian Sea coast northwest of Tehran, human rights groups said.