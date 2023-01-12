Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army claimed rocks were thrown at Israeli forces during a raid.

"Samir Aouni Harbi Aslan, 41, was killed after he was wounded by a bullet of the Israeli occupation army that penetrated his chest during the aggression on Qalandia camp" for Palestinian refugees near Ramallah, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said troops fired on people who "hurled rocks and blocks from the rooftops aiming at soldiers operating beneath".