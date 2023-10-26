Israel ‘preparing’ Gaza ground war: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel is readying a ground war in Gaza, pressing ahead with plans that have troubled allies and threaten to worsen an already cascading humanitarian crisis.

Facing ever-louder international calls to temper Israel’s ferocious 19-day bombing campaign in the Hamas-controlled territory, Netanyahu delivered a nationally televised address.

He told fellow Israelis still grieving and angry after Hamas’s bloody attacks: “We are in the midst of a campaign for our existence”, while insisting Israel will decide how the war is prosecuted.