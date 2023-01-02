Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians in a West Bank raid on Monday as it demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of killing an Israeli soldier, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the deaths of "Mohammad Samer Hoshieh, 22, after being shot in the chest, and Fuad Mohammad Abed, 25, after being shot in the abdomen and thigh" during a raid by the Israeli army near Jenin.

Israeli soldiers had entered the village of Kafr Dan "in order to demolish the residences of the assailants who were involved in the shooting adjacent to the Gilboa (Jalame) Crossing, in which Major Bar Falah was killed," Israel's military said.

Clouds of smoke engulfed the small village as two houses were levelled with explosives shortly after sunrise on Monday.

The army later said "a violent riot was instigated" when troops entered the village.

"Rioters burned tyres, shot live fire and hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails and explosive devices at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire," the statement said. "Hits were identified," it added.