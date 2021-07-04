Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out

Medicine "imports have almost completely ground to a halt over the past month", the association of pharmaceuticals importers said in a statement.
The syndicate said the central bank has not released the promised dollars to pay suppliers abroad, who are owed more than $600 million in accumulated dues since December, and importers cannot obtain new lines of credit.
"Importing companies' stocks of hundreds of medicines to treat chronic and incurable diseases have run out," it warned.
"And hundreds more will run out through July if we cannot resume imports as soon as possible."
Syndicate head Karim Gebara told AFP that some drugs to treat cardiac diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and multiple sclerosis were already out of stock.
If nothing is done, "the situation will be catastrophic by the end of July" depriving "hundreds of thousands of patients" of their medication, he warned.
On Thursday, Lebanese president Michel Aoun said he had agreed with ministers and the central bank chief to "continue subsidising medication and medical supplies" selected by the health ministry according to priority.