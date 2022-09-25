Palestinian fighter killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian sources said, with Israel's army saying soldiers fired on "armed suspects" during a routine patrol.

The army said that "hits were identified" after soldiers fired towards "armed suspects driving in a vehicle and a motorcycle" near Nablus in the northern West Bank, an area that has seen near daily violence in recent months.

The Palestinian health ministry named the man killed as Saed al-Koni.

A loose coalition of fighters called "The Lions Den" that has recently emerged in Nablus claimed Koni as one of their members.