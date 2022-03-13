Missile attack on Iraq's Abil targeted Israeli site: Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards later confirmed they fired the projectiles, claiming they were targeting sites used by Israel, a top ally of the US.

A "strategic centre for conspiracy and mischiefs of the Zionists was targeted by powerful precision missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps", the Guards said in a statement.

Sunday's assault comes nearly a week after the Guards -- Iran's ideological army -- vowed to avenge the death of two of their officers killed in a rocket attack in Syria they blamed on Israel. Iran backs the government in Syria's civil war.

Israel, the Guards said at the time, "will pay for this crime".

There was no immediate reaction from Israel to Sunday's missile attack and Kurdish authorities insisted that the Jewish state has no sites in or anywhere near Arbil. Kurdish authorities said the target of the attack was the Arbil consulate of the United States.