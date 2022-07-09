Muslims ‘stone the devil’ as almost million-strong hajj winds down

Muslim pilgrims cast pebbles in the “stoning of the devil” ritual marking the start of the Eid al-Azha holiday on Saturday, as this year’s expanded hajj pilgrimage was winding down.

From first light, small groups of worshippers made their way across the valley of Mina, near Makkah in western Saudi Arabia, to throw stones at three concrete walls representing Satan.

The ritual is an emulation of Abraham’s stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God’s order to sacrifice his son, Ishmael.