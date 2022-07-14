In Israel, Biden to sign joint pledge to prevent Iran going nuclear

“The only thing worse than the Iran which exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons and if we can return to the deal, we can hold them tight,” Biden said in the Israeli TV interview.

Some Israeli as well as Gulf Arab officials believe the deal’s sanctions relief would provide Iran with far more money to support proxy forces in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq. They are also skeptical about whether the Biden administration will do much to counter Iran’s regional activities.

The US official, asked if Thursday’s declaration is about buying some time with Israel as Washington pursues negotiations with Iran, said: “If Iran wants to sign the deal that has been negotiated in Vienna, we have made very clear we’re prepared to do that. And, at the same time, if they’re not, we will continue to increase our sanctions pressure, we will continue to increase Iran’s diplomatic isolation.”

A senior Israeli official described the threat of military action as a means of avoiding war.

“(It) is a guarantee that the diplomatic, economic and legal efforts against Iran will be effective,” Defence Ministry director-general Amir Eshel told Israel’s Kan radio. “Iran has shown everyone that when it is pressed hard it knows how to stop and change its ways.”