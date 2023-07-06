Tel Aviv police chief quits, citing government meddling against protesters

Soon after Eshed’s announcement, hundreds of protesters carrying Israeli flags and chanting “democracy” marched through Tel Aviv. Some blocked a main highway, lit fires and faced off with police on horseback.

In a televised statement, Eshed said he couldn’t live up to the expectations of what he called “the ministerial echelon”, which he said had broken all rules and had blatantly interfered in professional decision making.

“I could have easily met these expectations by using unreasonable force that would have filled up the emergency room of Ichilov (Tel Aviv hospital) at the end of every protest,” Eshed said.