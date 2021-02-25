Nuclear issue key as Iran readies for Rouhani replacement

AFP

Iran will vote in June for a successor to president Hassan Rouhani and his moderate-reformist government, but politics in the country is dominated by the nuclear issue and no frontrunner has emerged.

Several conservative heavyweights are thought to be considering running in the key 18 June race, with the winner to help set the direction of the Islamic republic.

“For the moment, the electoral atmosphere remains cold,” political analyst Amir Mohebian told AFP, adding that when politicians “try to warm it up, people are not paying attention.”

Following the election of US president Joe Biden, Washington, European powers and Tehran are trying to salvage the troubled 2015 nuclear accord, which granted Iran international sanctions relief in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme.