Hamas executes five Palestinians in Gaza

The two executed over "collaboration" with Israel were two men born in 1978 and 1968.
The older of the two was a resident of Khan Yunis in the south of the blockaded Gaza Strip. He was convicted of supplying Israel in 1991 with "information on men of the resistance, their residence... and the location of rocket launchpads", Hamas said.
The second was condemned for supplying Israel in 2001 with intelligence "that led to the targeting and martyrdom of citizens" by Israeli forces, the statement added.
The three others executed on Sunday had been convicted of murder, the statement said.