Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Palestinians

A Palestinian motorist was killed and his wife wounded by Israeli fire early Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what the Israeli army described as an “attempted car-ramming attack”.

The man died “after sustaining head wounds from live fire in Bir Nabala (in the occupied West Bank) ... and his wife suffered bullet wounds to her back,” the ministry said.

The Palestinians’ official Wafa news agency said the shooting took place at dawn as the couple were travelling in their car.

The Israeli army said its troops had “thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack against a group of soldiers operating at a checkpoint south of Ramallah”.

It said the checkpoint was a temporary one, set up during “operational activity” in Bir Nabala.