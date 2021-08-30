Palestinian president, Israeli defence minister hold rare talks

Israel's defence minister has met Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas for a rare high-level meeting, but a source close to prime minister Naftali Bennett insisted Monday his government had no plans to reboot peace talks.

Defence minister Benny Gantz met Abbas in Ramallah late Sunday for what were reportedly the first direct talks between an Israeli cabinet member and the 86-year-old Palestinian leader in several years.

The meeting, which Gantz's office said focused on "security policy, civilian and economic issues", came just hours after Bennett returned from Washington where he met US president Joe Biden.