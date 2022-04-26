Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A Palestinian died Tuesday after Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest incident in a wave of violence.

Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, "succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head, at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp" which is near Jericho, the ministry said.

An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP the incident was under investigation.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said three men were injured when the "undercover" forces raided the camp overnight.